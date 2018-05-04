President Trump reportedly adding Bill Belichick to sports council

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will reportedly be joining President Donald Trump's sports council.
Belichick, along with a group of other sports celebrities, will be appointed to Trump's "Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition," Axios reported Friday.
Belichick will reportedly join a group that includes NFL legend Herschel Walker, retired Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor and golfer Natalie Gulbis.
The Patriots coach wrote Trump a letter back in 2016, which garnered attention after Trump read pieces of it at a New Hampshire rally the night before Election Day.
>> RELATED: Tom Brady pleads the 5th on 'feeling appreciated'
Trump and Belichick reportedly spent "a long time" on the phone together Wednesday talking about Tom Brady's future with the Patriots.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}