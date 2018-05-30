0 Press Sec. Sarah Sanders chokes back tears over child's question on school shootings

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to choke back tears during Thursday’s daily press briefing after a child asked a question about the recent spate of school shootings.

A young reporter for Time for Kids, Benje Choucroun, 13, was at the briefing and said he and his friends don’t feel safe at school, according to The Hill.

Kudos to the young student reporter who asked @PressSec about the admin’s response to school shootings. He clearly came prepared, notebook in hand. Well done! pic.twitter.com/f5d7FDl8d3 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 30, 2018

“One thing that affects my and other students’ mental health is the worry about the fact we or our friends could get shot at school,” he said at the briefing before asking what the Trump administration is doing to prevent “senseless tragedies” like school shootings.

Sanders told Choucroun the “administration takes it seriously.”

"This administration takes it seriously," @PressSec says through tears in response to a young child's question at today's briefing about school shootings — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) May 30, 2018

“As a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying (than) for a kid to go to school and not feel safe,” an emotional Sanders said as she seemed to hold back tears. “So, I’m sorry you feel that way.”

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with survivors of the school shooting that took place in Santa Fe, Texas, a little over a week ago when he travels to Houston on Thursday.

Sanders also said the administration’s school safety commission is meeting this week to talk about more ways to combat the violence.

