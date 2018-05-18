Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed in a tweet Friday.
“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle,” the palace wrote in its tweet.
An update on the #RoyalWedding: pic.twitter.com/wfJ6ZFyzHi— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018
Charles will take the place of Markle’s father, who was unable to attend Saturday’s ceremony. Thomas Markle originally was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.
Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, landed in England on Wednesday and met with several members of the royal family. She is scheduled to have tea Friday with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail reported.
Ragland, 61, was introduced to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday, as she was invited for tea at their London home, People reported. Ragland also met Prince William; Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Windsor; and their three children.
