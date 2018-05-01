Puppy chokes to death on leash when it jumps out car window

STAMFORD, Conn. - A puppy choked to death in Connecticut on Saturday when it apparently jumped out of the window of a parked car with its leash attached inside the vehicle, the Stamford Advocate reported.
Capt. Diedrich Hohn said the car owner had parked the vehicle in the shade, rolled down three windows and opened the sunroof before eating lunch at Dinosaur Barbecue in Stamford.
The puppy, named Piggy, jumped out of the window and choked to death because the leash was attached to the rear seat of the vehicle, Hohn said.
Animal Control tested the temperature in the vehicle and found it was 65 degrees. A bowl of water had been left for the dog, the Advocate reported.
