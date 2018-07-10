0 Python found inside checked bag, hard drive at Miami airport

No it wasn’t the sequel to a Samuel L. Jackson movie. Someone really did try to get a snake smuggled onto a plane.

Officials said a passenger traveling to Barbados from Miami International Airport tried to get a python onto a flight, but it wasn’t brought on the plane in plain view, it was being smuggled wrapped in nylon, inside a hard drive, WSVN reported.

The snake was a baby, WFOR reported.

Transportation Security Administration officials found the snake during a screening process of checked luggage, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Baggage screeners found what was described an “organic mass” during a screening process, WFOR reported.

“Upon the TSA officer’s discovery of the organic mass, one of our TSA bomb experts was called into the baggage screening room to investigate the innards of the hard drive and that is when he discovered the mass was a live snake,” Sari Koshetz told the Miami Herald.

The snake wasn’t the only one who didn’t get on the flight. The unidentified passenger also didn’t go to Barbados, the Herald reported.

The snake was taken away by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers and the TSA said the passenger faces a fine, WFOR reported.

