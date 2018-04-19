Queen Elizabeth's last corgi dog put down

The last of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis was put to sleep after a long struggle with cancer, The Daily Mail reported. The dog, Willow, was nearly 15.
That means that for the first time since World War II, the Queen, 91, does not have a corgi in her household.
Monty Roberts told Vanity Fair she didn’t want to have any more young dogs after 2012 because she didn’t want to “leave any behind,” Time magazine reported.
Willow also was part of the Queen’s official 90th birthday portrait in 2016, Time reported. The dog died a week before Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday
Willow is one of the Pembroke Welsh corgis that Elizabeth has owned, The New York Times reported. Her first corgi, Susan, was given to her as an 18th birthday present in 1944, the Times reported.
According to Vanity Fair, Elizabeth, then a princess, became so enamored with Susan that she sneaked the dog with her and Prince Philip on their honeymoon in 1947.
All of the corgis Elizabeth has owned since then are descendants of Susan, the Times reported. Willow was believed to be part of the 14th generation of dogs descended from Susan.
