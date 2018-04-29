Railroads offering new hires up to $25K in signing bonuses, report says

Want to work on the railroad? If so, you could get your bank account on the right track with a massive bonus.
Do you have what it takes to help keep our 8,600 locomotives moving through the western two-thirds of the country? We're offering up to $25,000 in hiring incentives. RT to spread the word! #Apply at https://t.co/b1IXsPB0gP. https://t.co/JqsB7nHuMU via @WSJ— Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) April 23, 2018
According to the Wall Street Journal, Texas-based BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) Railway and Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corp. are trying to attract new employees by offering as much as $25,000 in signing bonuses.
The news comes "as the freight railroads struggle to fill jobs in a historically tight labor market," the Journal reported.
We're hiring mechanical workers in Alliance, Neb.! Our mechanical employees maintain diesel locomotives and rail cars. Visit https://t.co/NaWjCaksBN to learn more and apply. At this location you may qualify for a $10-15,000 hiring bonus!#Nebraska #hiring #jobs #railroad pic.twitter.com/BGILlumTxb— BNSF Railway (@BNSFRailway) March 19, 2018
"Freight volumes are rising on strong economic growth and industrial expansion, and a shortage of available truck capacity is pushing more shipments onto rails," the report continued.
Check out the railroads' job listings here or here.
Read the complete Wall Street Journal story here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}