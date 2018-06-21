Raising Cane's employee fired for stirring tea with her arm in viral video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two employees at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Kansas City have been fired after a video of one of the employees stirring tea with her forearm went viral online.
The video posted on Facebook shows a female employee mixing tea with her hand fully submerged in a pitcher.
She and another woman can be heard laughing in the background of the video as she poured the tea into a dispenser.
The video caption read, “don’t drink tea from Cane’s.”
The official Raising Cane's Facebook account commented on the video, stating that all employees involved in the act have lost their jobs, WBRZ reports.
The president and COO of Raising Cane’s told WDAF that the company learned about the viral video late Tuesday night.
He said the employee was immediately fired and the restaurant has opened an investigation. Employees are also expected to receive more training on company expectations.
