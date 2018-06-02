  • Rapper Chief Keef reportedly targeted in shooting in New York

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Chicago rapper Chief Keef was reportedly shot at outside of a New York City hotel early Saturday morning. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The incident occurred in front of the W Hotel in Times Square when a gunman fired shots at the building, TMZ reported. 

    The shooter did not strike Keef, 22, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, but instead struck the signage.

    “Chief Keef, who was in New York for an event, along with his team and the other members of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) that were traveling with him are safe,” Keef's representative Portia Stamps told Billboard.

    Police believe the shooting may have been a result of the musician’s feud with Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper Chief Keef reportedly targeted in shooting in New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man fatally stabbed for eating roommate's groceries, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video of motorcyclist parked in handicapped-accessible area sparks outrage

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 climbers dead after fall at Yosemite National Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket early Monday