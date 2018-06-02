Rapper Chief Keef reportedly targeted in shooting in New York

NEW YORK - Chicago rapper Chief Keef was reportedly shot at outside of a New York City hotel early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in front of the W Hotel in Times Square when a gunman fired shots at the building, TMZ reported.
The shooter did not strike Keef, 22, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, but instead struck the signage.
“Chief Keef, who was in New York for an event, along with his team and the other members of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) that were traveling with him are safe,” Keef's representative Portia Stamps told Billboard.
Police believe the shooting may have been a result of the musician’s feud with Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}