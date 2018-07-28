Rapper Lil Wayne sends gifts to 49ers' coach and 'namesake' son

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has remained coy about whether he named his son after the surname of rapper Lil Wayne.
However, the hip-hop artist seemed convinced, sending the coach and his 8-year-old son some gifts, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
In a May podcast, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said that Lil Wayne is a favorite of the coach, “so he named his little boy Carter.”
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan named his son Carter after Lil’ Wayne so @LilTunechi sent them both a surprise gift! pic.twitter.com/ssn12TIVs6— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 26, 2018
Shanahan heard from 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon that Lil Wayne had heard about his namesake -- the rapper’s given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. -- and as San Francisco opened training camp, Garcon had a package for the coach, ESPN reported.
The swag included an autographed poster and copy of the CD “The Carter IV” for Shanahan, and a signed poster and copy of “The Carter III” for Carter Shanahan.
"Mine has the cuss words, the one he gave to my son was edited," said Shanahan, who is a fan of rap music. "That was very thoughtful, so I can actually play it for my son. It was pretty neat. He was pumped. I showed him when I got home. He still doesn't know how cool it actually is."
Lil Wayne sent #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gifts to thank him for naming his son Carter. Shanahan talks about it here: pic.twitter.com/zpJT7NS3OJ— Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) July 27, 2018
