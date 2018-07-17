Rat crawls out of sink drain, eventually scurries back down

A New York City urban legend came true for one couple who had a furry surprise emerge from their bathroom sink.
Bari Finkel told WNBC a small rat emerged from the drain Friday night.
“It looked like a zombie coming out of the grave,” Finkel told WNBC.
Her boyfriend actually saw it first and let out a small scream. She thought he had hurt himself, but when she saw her new roommate, she screamed, too.
Then, she laughed.
“It was just so insane, I couldn’t not laugh,” she told WNBC.
Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you're a literal nightmare? pic.twitter.com/cYJKLx965M— Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018
It crawled back down the drain? pic.twitter.com/JJl24klwjN— Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018
Finkel made sure the dogs didn’t come in to investigate the commotion while she let her boyfriend try to deal with the critter. He trapped it in a bag, but it started making noises. That’s when Finkel lifted the bag to try to get a photo and the rat went back down the pipe, WNBC reported.
They spoke to the landlord, who told them the rat visitor was a first.
The sink had been missing the stopper, but they said they will be replacing it now.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}