Recalls issued for Darwin's Natural and ZooLogics pet food, Milo's Kitchen dog treats

Multiple raw pet foods made by Arrow Reliance Inc. are being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration for an “ongoing pattern of pathogenic contamination.” This comes after dog treats have also been recalled from Milo’s Kitchen.
On Monday, the FDA updated a report originally published Feb. 13 to say that it has detected E. coli and salmonella in samples of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products and ZooLogics Raw Dog Food.
“The FDA has detected Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O128 and Salmonella in samples of raw pet foods manufactured by Arrow Reliance Inc,” the FDA said in an update. “The samples were collected by the FDA to determine whether the firm had addressed an ongoing pattern of pathogenic contamination in Darwin’s and ZooLogics raw pet foods. The firm has recalled the affected products.”
The recalled products are below. More information, including symptoms of salmonella and E. coli infection and specific recall dates for each product, can be found at the FDA website.
- ZooLogics Turkey Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 44127, Manufacture date 02/04/18)
- Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 43887, Manufacture date 1/30/18)
- ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 4403743887, Manufacture date 2/7/18)
- Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 44147, Manufacture date 2/5/18)
- ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella (Lot #: 41957, Manufacture date 11/16/17)
- ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella (Lot #: 41567, Manufacture date 11/2/17)
- Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 40487, Manufacture date 9/29/17)
- Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 40727, Manufacture date 9/26/17)
- Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs,(Lot #: 39937, Manufacture date 8/24/17 and Lot #: 40507, Manufacture date 9/20/17)
- Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats (Lot #: 38277, Manufacture date 6/1/17)
- Natural Selections Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 3146070, Manufacture date 7/21/16)
- Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot #: 3142070, Manufacture date 7/20/16)
- ZooLogics Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs in 2 lb. bag (Lot #: 3155070, manufacture date 7/25/16)
Around the same time, on March 22, The J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled two kinds of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats because of potentially elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone. Three illness reports were sent to the FDA, leading to the recall, the company said.
Recalled treats are below. Detailed information is at the FDA website.
- Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 18 oz. bag. (UPC code: 0 7910051822 7 Best By Date: 11/15/2018)
- Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 18 oz. bag (UPC code: 0 7910051822 7 Best By Date: 4/26/2019)
- Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 22 oz. bag (UPC code: 0 7910051823 Best By Date: 4/26/2019)
- Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak 10 oz bag (UPC code: 0 7910052776 2 Best By Date: 4/26/2019)
- Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon 15 oz. bag (UPC code: 0 7910052126 5 Best By Date: 11/19/2018)
Customers who have the treat products should stop feeding them to their dogs immediately and can contact The J.M. Smucker Company for a refund or coupon for product replacement at 1-888-569-6767 or by filling out an online form.
