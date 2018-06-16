0 Remains found on Florida property are those of man missing since 2015, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. - Human remains discovered on a Clermont property in March are those of a man who had been missing since 2015, authorities announced Friday.

Officials went to check on Michael Shaver at his home on Feb. 16 after a friend asked deputies to do a well-being check. His wife, Laurie Shaver, said she hadn't heard from him since 2015 and allowed investigators to search the home.

Lake County sheriff's deputies noticed what seemed like new concrete near a fire pit in the backyard.

They asked to bring in a cadaver dog, but Laurie Shaver became uncooperative, they said.

Deputies said she stopped talking to them and got a lawyer.

Deputies said they returned with a warrant and eventually dug up a bone, other remains and some clothing.

Records show the couple had a domestic dispute in 2014 in which Laurie Shaver hit her husband with a gun. Michael Shaver was arrested because deputies believed he pulled the weapon first.

There are no records that show the couple ever divorced, but neighbors said Laurie Shaver was remarried and had the ceremony in the backyard in the area where investigators have been searching.

“She has always been a suspect. Detectives are confident she is the last person to see Mr. Shaver alive and that’s based upon their investigation, in the loose time frame they have been able to put together,” said Lt. john Herrell, of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurie Shaver’s attorney said she is cooperating. The lawyer said after a warrant was issued, she gave a DNA sample.

Shaver’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

