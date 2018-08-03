Remains of Georgia soldier who died in Korean War to be returned for burial with full military

TOCCOA, Ga. - The remains of a soldier from Georgia who died during the Korean War have been identified and are being returned to his family, officials said Thursday.
Army Cpl. Terrell J. Fuller, a 20-year-old infantry soldier from Toccoa, Georgia, was reported missing in South Korea on Feb. 12, 1951.
Remains of Ga. soldier who died in Korean War to be returned for burial with full military honors https://t.co/Wwr82ZQnkT— All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) August 2, 2018
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, DPAA, announced Fuller's remains will be returned to his hometown and buried with full military honors on August 11.
The U.S. Army declared Fuller dead on Feb. 18, 1954 after his name appeared on a list of soldiers who died in the custody of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces and the Korean People's Army. A fellow soldier said he was imprisoned as a POW with Fuller during the war.
Between 1990 and 1994, North Korea returned to the United States 208 boxes of commingled human remains, which were later determined to contain the remains of at least 400 U.S. servicemen who died during the war.
Fuller's remains were identified earlier this year through DNA analysis among other forensic tests.
The return of Fuller’s remains follows a recent agreement between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that includes the recovery and return of U.S. service members who died in North Korea.
Almost 7,700 Americans are still missing or unaccounted for in the Korean War.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}