0 Remains of prominent Atlanta attorney identified after discovery behind home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Human remains found on a property in Cherokee County, Georgia, have been identified as those of a prominent Atlanta attorney.

Earlier this month, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home along Purcell Lane after a family member found a body in a wooded area behind the house.

The body is that of attorney Gary Farris, WSB-TV reported. Records show Farris owns the property.

"The Sheriff’s Office is confident that this is not a stranger-on-stranger crime and Mr. Farris knew the suspect(s)," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to the its website, Farris is a partner with the Burr and Forman law firm in Atlanta, and "has extensive experience in representing commercial lending institutions in the financing and management of commercial real estate, including construction, term and revolving loan facilities, loan syndications, and participations."

The firm sent WSB a statement on Farris:

"We are devastated by this news and mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, Gary Farris. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family and friends, including everyone here at Burr.

"We understand there is an ongoing investigation into the cause of Gary’s death, so it would be inappropriate for us to speculate or comment at this time. We intend to cooperate with the investigation, while protecting attorney-client confidences."

Neighbors said they were stunned when they found out a body had been found on Farris' property.

“That’s unsettling, to say the least. We’ll be on edge," neighbor Ken O'Reilly said.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the person that’s deceased and also to our neighbors, the family that has to experience this," neighbor Susan Dudas said.

