0 Remains of woman missing since 2016 found in Washington state

KENMORE, Wash. -

The remains of a Washington state woman who was missing for years was found near Snohomish in May this year, King County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

>> Watch the news report here

The remains have been identified as Jamie Haggard.

Haggard was reported missing in June 2016.

Officials said the remains were found near Downes Road and Fales Road on May 9. Deputies said a crew cleaning up roadside litter found the remains near a suitcase and blanket.

>> PREVIOUSLY ON KIRO7.com: Sheriff: No remains found after searching missing woman's backyard

KIRO-TV’s Deedee Sun learned from the King County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that a crew picking up trash along SR522 found Haggard’s body inside a suitcase but almost missed the crucial discovery.

Flowers here now along SR522 in #SnohomishCounty for Jamie Haggard. She was missing for 2 years & road crews picking up trash recently found her body *inside* a suitcase. She was just ID’d yesterday.



Search is on for the murderer. https://t.co/o4b6Xb4BXO @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/AOgbUXiJVu — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 21, 2018

“A road crew found it; it was on the side of a road. And they put the suitcase up to get it picked up by a dump truck. Just prior to the dump truck picking it up, they opened it, and that’s when they found remains inside,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbot, with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PREVIOUSLY ON KIRO7.com: VIDEO: Deputies searching yard, home of missing Kenmore woman

Her cause of death was homicidal violence, authorities said.

Search crews combed the area near where her body was found looking for more evidence that could lead to Haggard’s killer.

"This is a horrible case, very tragic. She had two daughters, a family that cares a lot about her. So this is heartbreaking. To get a little bit of closure, to find at least her remains – but we still have a lot of work to do because we still have to find out who is responsible for this,” Abbott said.

>> Read more trending news

Here’s a timeline of events:

June 2016: Jamie Haggard, 27, is reported missing

Jamie Haggard, 27, is reported missing July 2016: Investigators search backyard of her Kenmore home

Investigators search backyard of her Kenmore home May 2017: Tips lead investigators to again excavate backyard of Kenmore home, but find nothing

Tips lead investigators to again excavate backyard of Kenmore home, but find nothing May 2018: Road crews find body near SR522 in Maltby

Road crews find body near SR522 in Maltby July 2018: Body identified through DNA as Jamie Haggard and death is ruled a homicide

If you have information on Haggard's death, you're asked to call police at (206) 296-3311.

Read more here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.