Rep. Steve Scalise to return to field one year after Congressional Baseball shooting

It has been one year since gunfire erupted, breaking the relative calm of a baseball practice in preparation for a charity baseball game.
Once the shooting stopped, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R- La.) was critically injured, and several others were wounded, CNN reported.
The gunman, James Hodgkinson, was said to have fired about 70 rounds before Capitol Police officers neutralized him. Hodgkinson died later at George Washington University Hospital from gunshot wounds, CNN reported.
>> Read: Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
One year to the day after the shooting, Scalise will be a starter for the Republican team at tonight’s Congressional Baseball game, Fox News reported.
He will don a Capitol Police baseball cap to honor the officers who saved his live and the lives of others on the field last year.
Scalise still needs either crutches or a cane to get around after having nine surgeries to repair his pelvis, hip and left femur left shattered by bullets, CNN reported. Tonight though, he will start at second base, Fox News reported and will also be the lead-off batter, CNN reported.
The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity between Republicans and Democrats will be played tonight at Nationals Ballpark with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m., WTOP reported.
The game will be broadcast online on Federal News Radio and WTOP via Facebook Live.
>> Read: What is the Congressional Baseball Game?
The Congressional Baseball Game started in 1909 as a bipartisan event where members of both houses leave the halls of Congress for the baseball diamond. The money raised goes to Washington, D.C. area charities.
