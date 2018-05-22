  • Shooting reported in Panama City, Florida

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    PANAMA CITY, FLA. -

    Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a shooting in Panama City, Florida, according to multiple reports.

    Multiple agencies were responding to the situation in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue, including the Walton County Sheriff's Office,  WJHG reported.

    ﻿Update 2:33 p.m. EDT: Police described the incident as an ongoing “active shooter situation,” according to multiple reports.

    Caitlin Lawrence, public information officer for Panama City, told the News Herald that authorities believe the suspect was still on the scene Tuesday afternoon.

     

     

    Original report: Witnesses told the news station that they heard between 50 and 100 shots.

    One person has been reported with a graze wound, the Panama City News Herald reported.

