Shooting reported in Panama City, Florida

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a shooting in Panama City, Florida, according to multiple reports.
Multiple agencies were responding to the situation in the 2300 block of Beck Avenue, including the Walton County Sheriff's Office, WJHG reported.
Update 2:33 p.m. EDT: Police described the incident as an ongoing “active shooter situation,” according to multiple reports.
Caitlin Lawrence, public information officer for Panama City, told the News Herald that authorities believe the suspect was still on the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Active shooter reported in the area of Beck Avenue and 23rd Street south of 23rd Street. Probably 50 emergency vehicles and two SWAT Vans at least here. Scanner reports was that ambulances should stay back. pic.twitter.com/5zXMA6842j— Mike Cazalas (@PCNHmikecaz) May 22, 2018
Original report: Witnesses told the news station that they heard between 50 and 100 shots.
Still a very active situation near 23rd Street and Beck Avenue and Panama City. Witnesses reported 50-100+ shots fired. At least one injury reported. Avoid the area. Tune into NewsChannel 7 for live coverage. We have reporters on scene. pic.twitter.com/V4UrD9N8Cd— WJHG-TV (@WJHG_TV) May 22, 2018
One person has been reported with a graze wound, the Panama City News Herald reported.
