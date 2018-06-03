  • Report: Melania Trump will not join president on trips to Canada and Singapore, White House says

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    First Lady Melania Trump reportedly will not be traveling with her husband to Canada for the G7 Summit or the meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un.

    >> Read more trending news

    In a tweet, ABC reporter, Meridith McGraw said that the communication director for the First Lady told her that Melania Trump will not be traveling with the president on the two trips.

    She attended the G7 summit in Italy in 2017.

    Saturday, Melania Trump addressed concerns about her well-being on Twitter:

    “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” 

    Melania Trump was hospitalized May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what her spokesman described in a news release as “an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.”

    It has been 24 days since she was last seen in public.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Melania Trump will not join president on trips to Canada and…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer fired after video shows him hitting suspect with patrol car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty firefighter helps driver after car rolls over 7 times

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 in custody after shooting reported near San Diego Marathon route: reports

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man fatally shoots himself while playing with gun in hotel room