0 Retired Marine rescues dozens of animals from California wildfire

COTTONWOOD, Calif. -

Tucker Zimmerman, a retired Marine, has joined a new battle, as a volunteer rescuing horses and other animals stranded in the deadly California wildfire in Shasta County.

At least eight people have died in wildfires across the state, including two firefighters and three family members of a single family.

More than 110,000 acres have been destroyed.

Zimmerman has turned a giant trailer into a rescue van, venturing daily into neighborhoods that have been evacuated, Reuters reported.

“When I was deployed (in the military), I couldn’t have animals, but I am an animal lover,” Zimmerman told Reuters. He said he also helped rescue a man who was trying to save his home from the fire.

“I actually went into a neighborhood and every house was on fire,” Zimmerman told KGO. “I got him pulled out, protected him with a garden hose until firefighters arrived. They took over, but I got his American flag and gave it to his wife because I promised that to her.”

Zimmerman has also been taking the extra steps to find livestock owners online.

“He restored my faith in humanity,” Noah Urban, an Oregon resident whose stranded 6-year-old horse named Bolt was saved by Zimmerman, told Reuters. The two connected through Facebook.

Horses and other livestock are being taken to stables, rodeo grounds and ranches that have opened up to house animals lost in the Carr fire.

Zimmerman is not alone in his fight to help pets and livestock.

More than 500 pets have been found in the fire’s wake, according to Shasta County shelter officials.

Tony La Russa, the shelter’s executive director, told KABC that nearby shelters are helping out.

We are so grateful to rescue partners @BerkeleyHumane, @EastBaySPCA, @PlacerSPCA, @SonomaHumane, Berkeley Animal Care Services, friends at @VCAPetHealth, and countless individuals for their support helping us evacuate and care for #CarrFire animals. pic.twitter.com/2kd2VlXtwS — ARF (@ARFtweets) August 1, 2018

People can donate through the ARF website by making monetary donations to provide medical supplies, like burn creams and bandages.

Tri Counties Bank has also created a verified GoFundMe account to help those impacted by the fires. Over $150,000 has been raised so far.

Want to help animals affected by the #CarrFires? ARF is collecting supplies to reduce traffic in and out of this still dangerous area. Learn more: https://t.co/w5lSeDim4P — ARF (@ARFtweets) July 28, 2018

Police and fire crews are also doing what they can to rescue animals.

City cops in the country! SF CHP deployed to the #CARR fires in Redding. Not sure we know what we’re doing in this pic but baby deer pulled from fires and turned over to rescue org. God speed @CAL_FIRE and all other agencies providing mutual aid. You are truly the Bravest. pic.twitter.com/husveKt7iP — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) July 28, 2018

