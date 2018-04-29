0 Reviews mixed after Michelle Wolf's roast at White House correspondents dinner

Was she funny, or did she cross the line? Opinions vary in the wake of comedian Michelle Wolf’s monologue at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner.

Margaret Talev, who is the White House Correspondents Association president, told CNN that her only regret “is that, to some extent, those 15 minutes are now defining four hours of what was a really wonderful, unifying night."

"Comedy is meant to be provocative," she told CNN. “But my interest overwhelmingly was in unifying the country, and I understand that we may have fallen a little bit short on that goal."

President Donald Trump, who skipped the dinner for the second consecutive year, tweeted that Wolf “bombed.” Former press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the dinner “was a disgrace.”

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

The biggest flash point came when Wolf made uncomplimentary comments about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, particularly about her physical appearance. She also made profane references to counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, and others in attendance.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called Wolf's performance an "atrocity."

"I think the hostilities need to be de-escalated on both sides. It's not just the White House," Scaramucci told CNN. "It doesn't help what you're trying to achieve and what, I think, all of us are trying to achieve."

“Congratulations, Michelle Wolf. You’re now more unpopular than Hillary Clinton (and that’s pretty hard to do),” Scott Presler tweeted.

Michelle Wolf's presentation tonight was vile, not even funny, & speaks volumes of the democrat party.



If I'm ever blessed with a daughter, I'd want her to grow up like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, never #MichelleWolf. #WHCD — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 29, 2018

Wolf wrote on Twitter that “All these jokes were about (Sanders’) despicable behavior," and not her looks.

Still, several journalists were uncomfortable with Wolf’s off-color jokes.

Ed Henry of Fox News, a past president of the association, called for the association to apologize to Sanders.

If you're offended by #MichelleWolf's #WHCD remarks, but you're not offended at the genitalia-grabbing, serial liar and his cadre of predators in the White House who are making America a global punchline—it may be a case of terminal hypocrisy. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 29, 2018

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though? 😘 https://t.co/JRzzvhBuey — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

Tonight’s #WHCD was a disgrace — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 29, 2018

Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted,. “Unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight."

Others defended Wolf for lambasting the administration and the press.

"Good lord people, it was a stand-up act. Get over yourselves. Or stop inviting comics and then acting shocked that they said something edgy," MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller tweeted.

Unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 29, 2018

Good lord people, it was a stand-up act. Get over yourselves. Or stop inviting comics and then acting shocked that they said something edgy. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 29, 2018

