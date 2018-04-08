  • Roofer charged after repossessing roof, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONROE, La. - A roofing contractor was charged Tuesday after removing the shingles from a customer’s roof during a payment dispute, causing thousands of dollars of damage, police said. 

    The victim had a verbal agreement with Andrew Jackson Higdon III to replace her roof in 2016 and he would defer payment until her insurance issued her a check, according to the News Star

    The work was completed in June 2016, and by December Higdon was asking her for payment. She said she could not pay the entire amount and offered to make payments but Higdon declined, according to the News Star

    Instead the woman returned home Dec. 22, 2016 to find her roof missing the shingles and roofing paper. 

    She was unable to cover the roof and rain caused $11,500 in damage to her ceiling and furniture, according to the News Star

    Higon was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office. He was released on $4,500 bond.

