  • Roofer kills co-worker with circular saw, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. - A roofer used a circular saw to kill a co-worker Monday, police said. 

    Maguel A. Nabarro, 24, used the saw and cut Israel Valles-Flores, 37, severely on the neck and face, according to WQOW

    >> Read more trending news

    Police found Valles-Flores unconscious on a roof where the men were working around 4:30 p.m., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported

    Nabarro, of St. Louis, was arrested and charged with suspicion of intentional homicide, the Pioneer Press reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories