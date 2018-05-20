  • Royal wedding: Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to reception

    WINDSOR, England - After Saturday's royal wedding, Meghan Markle honored the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother, with a little "something blue."

    According to "Today" and Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's emerald-cut aquamarine ring to the couple's evening wedding reception.

    The ring wasn't the only nod to the Princess of Wales. BuzzFeed reported that Markle's wedding bouquet included Diana's favorites, forget-me-nots, which Prince Harry picked from the Kensington Palace gardens. Additionally, two of Diana's diamonds were used to make Markle's engagement ring, "Today" reported.

     

