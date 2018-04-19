Rudy Giuliani to join Trump legal team in wake of Michael Cohen criminal investigation

Former New York mayor and major Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump’s legal team, according to news reports.
Giuliani, one of the first and one of the staunchest supporters of Trump’s presidential bid, will be assisting Trump’s legal team with the Russia investigation, according to CNN.
Trump is said to be extremely upset with the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and has called it a “witch hunt” on numerous occasions.
Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, confirmed the addition of Giuliani to the team and also announced two former prosecutors, Marty Raskin and Jane Serene Raskin, are joining the team, as well, CNN reported.
The move follows an FBI raid on the home, office, and a hotel room of longtime Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen last week and the revelation that Cohen is under criminal investigation.
Deputy Assistant Attorney Gen. Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing the Mueller investigation, signed off on the Cohen search warrant.
