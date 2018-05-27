0 RV crashes into building; 3 people hurt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - An RV crashed into two cars and a building in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, injuring three people.

At around 1 p.m., the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure while driving down Greentree Road, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. The driver lost control and the RV, and hit at least two cars on the road before slamming into the unoccupied building.

"Heard this horn, we were like, 'What?' And then boom, smash, crash," said Mike Westgard, whose car was one of those struck.

Bystanders and emergency responders helped pull the male driver and a female from the RV; the city did not identify them or give their ages.

"Heard some yelling. There was leaking gas, and we just scrambled getting the doors opened, make sure they get out safely," said John Westgard, Mike's son.

The pair in the RV were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in serious condition but have since been upgraded to stable.

"(The RV driver) was flying through the air," said Lorree Bell, who saw the crash. "He was sideways, ready to tip over. I didn't think he was going to make it. I thought he was going to flip."

A driver of one of the vehicles struck by the RV was taken to AGH in stable condition.

Rescuers also saved a dog and a caged cat from the wrecked RV. Both animals were unhurt.

No charges have been filed.

