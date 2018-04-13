  • Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman … AGAIN

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It seems like they have a love-hate relationship, but in all reality, it’s what two friends would do to each other, whether they’re the average Joe or two of the biggest stars.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Hugh Jackman posted a happy anniversary message to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on his Twitter page. The “Wolverine” actor and his actress wife celebrated 22 years of marriage on Wednesday, Huffington Post reported.

    But “Deadpool” actor, Ryan Reynolds didn’t let the day go unnoticed either. The “merc with the mouth” lived up to his character’s moniker by trolling Jackman.

    The two superhero actors have been having a fake feud on the screen and on social media, Huffington Post reported. Both men have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Reynolds made reference to Jackman’s honor in 2016’s “Deadpool.”

    Jackman trolled Reynolds before Reynolds got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, claiming that he was staring in “Crocodile Dundee 7,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

    The “Deadpool 2” trailer hit the big screen in front of Jackman’s final outing as the clawed superhero in “Logan.”

    Reynolds and Jackman starred together in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

    Related video:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman … AGAIN

  • Headline Goes Here

    First hearing set for Trump attorney Micheal Cohen after raid

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sugarland announces new album, ‘Bigger,' to compliment summer tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    'A Higher Loyalty:' Here's some of what James Comey says about Trump in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump fires back at James Comey on Twitter