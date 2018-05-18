  • Santa Fe High School Shooting: What to know about Santa Fe Independent School District

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SANTA FE, Texas -

    Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school.

    KTRK reports that police were called to Santa Fe High School just before 8 local time this morning.

    The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that one person is in custody.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Santa Fe High School includes grades 9-12, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District website

    There are about 5,000 students enrolled in the district and 600 staff members. 

    Santa Fe, Texas, is southeast of Houston and about an hour outside Galveston.

    The district encompasses about 72 square miles of Galveston County, encompassing multiple communities.

    The teacher-student ratio is 15:1, according to a welcome video on the district site.

    Santa Fe High School includes the Indian Success Academy, which is described as an alternative learning center program for at-risk students.  

    Special programs includes technical programs including cosmetology and welding, according to the district welcome video.

    Santa Fe High School graduation is scheduled for June 1. 

    Neighboring Dickinson Independent School District is also currently in “protect mode” because of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Santa Fe High School Shooting: What to know about Santa Fe Independent…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy describes Hilton Head shark attack: 'I'm dreaming, wake me up!'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Meghan Markle to walk alone down aisle, except for short stroll with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Santa Fe High School shooting: At least 8 fatalities reported, 1 in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    21st fissure opens, Hawaii officials hand out masks to island residents