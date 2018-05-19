  • Santa Fe High School victims: Exchange student, substitute teacher among those killed

    An exchange student and a substitute teacher are among the victims of a mass shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, where 10 people were killed and 10 injured when a gunman opened fire at the school.

    Sabika Sheikh

    Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh was among the nine students killed in the massacre, according to news reports.

    Sheikh came to the United States as part of the YES program, which was established by Congress after 9/11 and is funded by the State Department.

    The program provides scholarships for high school students from majority Muslim countries to spend an academic year in the U.S. They go to school, live with host families, learn about American values and help educate Americans about their countries and cultures.

    The Pakistani Embassy in Washington confirmed Sheikh’s death to CBS News.

    Sheikh was scheduled to return home next month.

    Ann Perkins

    Substitute teacher Ann Perkins, 64, happened to teaching Friday when gunfire erupted at the school. She is the only teacher killed in the massacre.

    She’s described as a “beloved teacher,” who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

    Chris Stone﻿

    A junior at Santa Fe High School, Chris Stone was one of the victims of Friday’s shooting rampage, according to ABC 13.

    He was a student in an art class at the school, which was the first target the gunman attacked.

