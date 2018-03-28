Saucony, Dunkin' Donuts team up to create donut-themed sneakers

Two Massachusetts-based companies are teaming up on an epic collaboration any New Englander would approve of.
Saucony has revealed a new pair of Dunkin' Donuts themed running shoes - just in time for the Boston Marathon.
The sneakers - called the Saucony X Dunkin' Kinvara 9 - are limited edition.
They feature the Dunks logo and slogan - and they have those colorful pink and orange sprinkles on the on them.
We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 🍩— Saucony (@saucony) March 27, 2018
Check out our stories for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at https://t.co/abknGvnezd.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld @DunkinBoston pic.twitter.com/HDSYgxdzYo
And like any quality New England product - there has been a loyal following.
The shoes went on pre-order Tuesday, and sold out in just a few hours.
No word yet on whether the company will make more available due to their popularity.
Saucony X Dunkin'— Saucony (@saucony) March 26, 2018
When you put in the work, you deserve the reward, and donuts are one of our favorite post-marathon treats.
We collaborated with @dunkindonuts to celebrate all things coffee, running and donuts. See what's in the box tomorrow.#WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld pic.twitter.com/GnzMwYwFyl
