School bus monitor charged with abusing special needs children, investigators say

A school bus monitor from Eustis is accused of physically abusing four special needs children, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
James Charles Brunson, 26, was arrested on 32 counts of child abuse against the four children ranging in age from 7 to 9 years old, deputies said.
According to deputies, detectives received school bus video from May 15 in which Brunson could allegedly be seen grabbing children by the face and forcefully twisting their heads, pulling and twisting their arms, pushing them against the wall of the bus, stretching one victim’s leg over his head, and placing a shoe over one victim’s mouth.
The alleged incidents happened under Brunson’s care during bus routes to and from Sorrento Elementary School.
Brunson was arrested Thursday and was placed in the Lake County Detention Center without bond.
Deputies did not say if any of the children suffered injuries.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}