'Sea creature' may have bitten 14-year-old girl at Florida beach, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A teenage girl was airlifted to the hospital Saturday after possibly being bitten by something on Playalinda Beach in Florida, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The 14-year-old girl came out of the ocean with a severe cut on her leg, firefighters said.
Officials said they have not yet determined if the cut was surfboard-related or from a “sea creature.”
The girl was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.
On Friday, Fernandina Beach police said two people were bitten by a shark, closing the beach there.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}