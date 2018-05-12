SEE: Fish with weird, human-like teeth reeled in off South Carolina coast, but what is it?

It’s a startling and surreal sight; a fish with a mouth full of human teeth, and it’s still unclear exactly what species of fish it is.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a riddle and a photo of the strange-looking fish, which was caught off the coast, on its Facebook page this week.
“You’ll need a saltwater fishing license to catch me! I like to hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges … The coolest thing about me? I have human-like incisors and molars to help crush my food. I like shrimp and oysters just like you do!”
The internet went wild over the picture and plenty of people guessed that the fish is a sheepshead, which is also known as a convict fish, named for the black and white stripes covering its body like a prisoner’s uniform, but the agency has yet to confirm it.
Presenting: One of the All Time Stupidest Jokes I Have Ever Written and Loved.— Chris Dolan (@CMDolan99) May 10, 2018
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources asked its social media followers to identify a fish that has human-like teeth. “Why don’t they just ask me?’ wondered Dr. Salty the Sea Dentist. pic.twitter.com/NybpHKpdpb
Sheepshead fish are common along the east coast ranging from Cape Cod to the Gulf of Mexico.
