  • SEE: Shaking eagle's nest offers bird's eye view of California earthquake

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. - An eagle and three chicks were startled when their nest on Santa Cruz Island off the California coast started shaking as a strong earthquake rattled the area Thursday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The alarmed parent eagle promptly flew the coop, leaving the chicklets to fend for themselves. Luckily, the nest withstood the temblor and the surprised babies made it through their first quake. 

    The shaking nest and birds’ reaction were captured by the Institute for Wildlife Studies’ nest cam.

    The magnitude 5.3 quake struck just before 12:30 p.m. PST and was centered off the Channel Islands in Southern California.

    No one was injured and there was no reported damage, but it’s the strongest earthquake to strike the region in several years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    >> Related: Magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Channel Islands felt in Southern California

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    SEE: Shaking eagle's nest offers bird's eye view of California earthquake

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bald eagle in surprise play lands on Mariners pitcher James Paxton…

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 Marines killed in helicopter crash identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Small explosive device detonates inside California Sam's Club, no injuries

  • Headline Goes Here

    Famous rapper covers funeral costs for 3-year-old killed in drive-by on Easter