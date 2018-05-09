SEE: Special needs student forced to sit in isolation during school concert, parents say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of a girl with special needs are upset after they said their daughter was forced to sit by herself at a school concert in a section of the gym apart from other students.
During the recital on Friday, the eighth grader said the Ola Middle School chorus teacher made her sit alone on the gym bleachers while her classmates were in another section on one side of her, and seventh graders were in another section on her other side.
The girl’s parents said she has apraxia of speech, which makes it difficult to communicate, but they said she loves to sing.
The experience embarrassed the girl, her parents said.
