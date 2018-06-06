SEE: Stealthy alligator lurking near family as boy plays on Slip 'n' Slide

ORLANDO, Fla. - Talk about too close for comfort.
A Florida woman posted a video on Facebook of her family unknowingly playing in their backyard with an alligator lurking just a few feet away.
The video from Nicole Mojica of Lake Nona shows her son playing on a slip and slide with, ironically, an inflatable alligator toy.
The real gator is hard to spot at first -- it might take a second viewing to see it, but its lurking near the chair. The chair and the gator show up at about 20 seconds into the video.
The recording ends before anybody realizes the creature is so close. Luckily, no one was hurt.
By Wednesday morning the video had been viewed more than 700 times. By the afternoon, thousands had watched the clip.
May and June are typically alligator mating season, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
During this time, alligators may be out and about more frequently.
