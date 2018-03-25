Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump is either 'lying or completely delusional' about DACA

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Sunday said that President Donald Trump is either “lying or completely delusional” when he blames Democrats for the lack of protections for undocumented immigrants, CNN reported.
The Virginia Democrat was responding to the president saying Democrats were responsible for no permanent fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, On Friday, Trump said, “The Democrats fought us, they just fought every single inch of the way.” He said Democrats did not want DACA in the budget bill he signed into law this week.
Kaine said President Barack Obama established the program and Trump moved to end it.
"One person can save DACA," Kaine told CNN. "If President Trump believes in DACA, all he has to do is retract his executive order from September where he broke a promise to Dreamers and said he was going to end the program."
