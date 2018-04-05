Several injured when tour bus flips en route to Masters; driver charged with DUI

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - A bus driver is facing drunken-driving charges after a tour bus en route to the Masters Tournament flipped over on Interstate 20 near Augusta on Thursday morning, leaving several people injured.
The bus, owned by the Jet Executive premium limousine service, was carrying 18 people when it ran off the side of the road about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Officials said the driver, identified as Steven Hoppenbrouwer, overcorrected and the bus overturned in the median near mile marker 186.
JUST IN: Tour bus en route to Masters flips over on I-20; driver accused of DUI https://t.co/llHZMxj9Pd pic.twitter.com/c9JKonXkhy— AJC (@ajc) April 5, 2018
Seven people were taken to Augusta University Medical Center Trauma Unit. Five of those injured were listed in serious condition and two were in fair condition.
Seven others were taken to Doctors Hospital.
Authorities charged Hoppenbrouwer, 61, of Gwinnett County, with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Scene of overturned tour bus on I-20 west of Augusta. The bus was just uprighted. The wreck mainly affects the EB lanes b/t Appling and Augusta. EB backed for @ 6-miles. WB delayed, too. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/jDn0tjTVia— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 5, 2018
When reached Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the limousine company declined to comment.
The crash blocked traffic headed to the first round of the prestigious Masters golf tournament at Augusta National.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}