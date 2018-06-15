  • 3 people shot in Georgia grocery store parking lot, police say

    By: WSBTV.com

    DECATUR, Ga -

    Three people are confirmed shot at a shopping center in DeKalb County, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One person was detained. 

    A Kroger grocery store blocked off by crime scene tape, as well as a large part of the parking lot. A lone gun could be seeing lying in the road near an empty parking space.

    The shooting comes just days after a man was fatally shot at a nearby gas station.

