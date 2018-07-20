Shark loses battle when Goliath grouper chows down, but survives the war when it swims away

It is apparently a grouper eat shark world now and it is something you’re going to want to see to believe.
Jimmy Wheeler was leading a trip for Everglades Fishing Company when someone in the group hooked a 3-foot shark, Fox News reported.
Everglades Fishing Company had taken a family into the Gulf of Mexico, Newsweek reported.
But the shark turned into bait for something much bigger -- a 500-pound Goliath grouper.
The grouper swallowed the shark in one gulp.
The fisherman fought with the grouper for a bit before the grouper eventually spit the shark out, Fox News reported.
But the large carnivorous fish wasn’t done looking for a handout.
People on the boat said that it also ate a stingray or manta ray, Fox News reported.
Goliath groupers can grow up to 8 feet long and weigh 800 pounds.
Groupers have been protected in Florida since 1990 because their population has been shrinking. If caught, they are to be returned to the water. Experts with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that they should be left in the water when releasing them. Their bones cannot support their weight outside of the water.
FILE PHOTO: Grouper (Pete Sheffield/Flickr license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}