Sharkbae: Florida fisherman lands hammerhead, gets attention for abs

A Florida fisherman who catches, tags and releases sharks caught attention after landing a a couple of 12-foot hammerhead sharks over the weekend.
Elliot Sudal, who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Apex Predators Program, has caught and released more than 500 sharks, including a 12-foot male hammerhead he reeled in May 6, according to the Sanibel-Captiva Islander.
“It’s the biggest thing you could possibly catch off the beach,” Sudal told WINK. “I mean, these things are strong. They are good fighters, you’ve got big reels, big hooks … it’s exciting.”
Sudal named the shark "Acksharks," in honor of his Instagram account. He also caught, tagged and released a 12-foot female near Blind Pass the day prior, according to the Islander.
Images of the catch and release are gaining attention not just for the large hammerheads, but for Sudal’s physique, which is on full display.
“Spring Break round two to wherever this is,” a commenter posted.
“Was there a shark in that picture!!??” another wrote.
Sudal first gained notoriety in 2011 after wrestling a large shark from the water and onto a Nantucket beach, according to the Sanibel-Captiva Islander.
“This is the healthiest I’ve ever seen the water,” Sudal told WINK. “I mean, it’s clear, there’s bait, the shark fishing has been awesome.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}