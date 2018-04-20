  • Shirtless man wearing American flag shorts steals beer delivery truck, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A shirtless man clad in a pair of American flag shorts stole a beer delivery truck Thursday while it was making a stop at a liquor store, police said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Matt Lane Hermsmeyer, 46, jumped in the beer truck and drove off around 11:51 a.m., according to Santa Rosa Police. Because the truck had GPS tracking, it was located within minutes. 

    Witnesses called police to say they saw Hermsmeyer running across Highway 101 in only the red, white and blue shorts, according to investigators. He was found hiding in some bushes about 45 minutes after the theft.

    Hermsmeyer was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and violation of probation, according to police. He had a prior arrest for auto theft, police said.

    Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was arrested Thursday after stealing a beer delivery truck, police said.
    Santa Rosa Police Department

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shirtless man wearing American flag shorts steals beer delivery truck,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Swedish musician Avicii dies at 28

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man mistakes van for Amber Alert vehicle, rams, shoots it, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Democrats sue Trump campaign, Russian government, WikiLeaks for alleged…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal Wedding: Everything to know before Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle