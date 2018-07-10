Singer Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr Aldean expecting second child

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, are expecting their second child.
Seven months after the birth of their first child together, son Memphis Aldean Williams, the couple announced on Instagram that Memphis will be a big brother.
People reported that the couple made matching Instagram posts of Memphis in a “Big Brother” onesie.
“Here we go again,” Kerr Aldean, 31, captioned her post.
“Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother,” Aldean captioned his post.
Memphis was born in December after the couple went through a year-long journey to conceive, eventually having their son with the help of in vitro fertilization treatments. They have not said if they went through IVF this time.
The baby will be the second for Kerr Aldean and the fourth for Aldean, who has daughters Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 15, from his previous marriage to Jessica Aldean.
