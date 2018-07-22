Singer Michelle Williams updates fans after reports she checked into mental health facility

Michelle Williams posted a quick update for fans Friday after a report emerged that she checked herself into a mental health facility for depression.
Entertainment Tonight reported that the former Destiny’s Child singer tweeted, “Progress not Perfection!” along with a screenshot from her Instagram story that read, “I feel the (heart emoji)! I just wanted to let you guys know I’m better (praying hands emoji)!”
Progress not Perfection! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ADQhcTpYZ— Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) July 20, 2018
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Williams checked into a mental health facility. Although Williams has not explicitly confirmed the website’s report, she made a post on social media about seeking help when needed that same day.
“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams wrote. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”
July 17, 2018
After her post, Williams was met with support from friends and fellow musicians, including Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and sister, Solange Knowles. Missy Elliot also expressed support, tweeting, “I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone. Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}