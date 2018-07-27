Singer Nick Jonas engaged to actress Priyanka Chopra, report says

After two months of dating, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, according to People magazine.
The outlet, citing an unnamed source, reported that the couple got engaged on Chopra’s 36th birthday July 18 while the couple was in London.
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film “Bharat” which Chopra was set to film, confirmed the actress was no longer part of the project and seemingly confirmed an engagement. In a cryptic tweet posted Thursday, Zafar wrote, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”
Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018
The film which also stars Salman Khan, was set to mark Chopra’s return to Bollywood, according to The Times of India.
The 25-year-old singer and Chopra started dating in May. Reports emerged that they were a couple after they were seen together over Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles. The couple started out as friends, walking the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together as dates.
