0 Singer Tamar Braxton said she was ‘targeted' after confrontation with Delta pilot

Singer Tamar Braxton is speaking out for the first time about an “unfortunate” exchange she said she had with a Delta Air Lines employee earlier this year.

>> Read more trending news

During an interview with TMZ, the singer discussed her interaction with a pilot, who reprimanded her on a flight last month. She said she was “targeted.”

The star’s sister Towanda Braxton, who captured the moment on video, said she was ridiculed due to her race. However, Tamar Braxton believes her television persona may have been a factor.

“Because of what people perceived on television is why I was targeted in the first place, and that wasn’t really fair because I did nothing but sit in my seat and put my seat belt on and try to get home to my son,” Tamar Braxton said. “I was targeted because of how someone felt I acted on television.”

>> Related: Singer Tamar Braxton on shaving her head

Although the songstress said she filed a police report, she is not blaming the entire corporation.

“It’s not even the company,” she continued. “Sometimes you just got to get rid of the bad people. It doesn’t mean the company is bad.”

Towanda Braxton uploaded a clip of the pilot speaking to Tamar Braxton to her Instagram July 26.

“Here’s how this works, my flight attendants work for me. They give orders that come from me, OK? And so if you get an instruction from a flight attendant, I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you are told to do,” the pilot said. “Are you willing and able to do what you’re told to do by a flight attendant? Don’t ask me any questions. Answer yes or no.”

When the “Love and War” artist replied, “yes,” the pilot walked away abruptly.

Delta later issued a statement to People.

>> Realted: TMZ: 'Braxton Family Values' on hiatus

“It’s crucial for the safety of every flight for customers to be willing and able to follow crew instructions,” the airline said. “When these customers exhibited some unusual behavior and refused to acknowledge our flight attendant’s instructions, the captain addressed them directly to ensure the safety and security of the entire flight.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.