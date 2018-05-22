  • Sinkhole opens on White House lawn outside press briefing room

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - A sinkhole opened Tuesday on the North Lawn of the White House, outside the press briefing room.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Reporters shared pictures of the hole on Twitter.

    Voice of America’s Steve Herman noted that he’s been watching the hole grow bigger by the day.

     

     

    By Tuesday afternoon, yellow caution tape and orange cones encircled the hole. A green board was then thrown on top of it.

    By later in the afternoon, the sinkhole had its own social media following.

    There’s no word on what caused it or any plans to repair it 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sinkhole opens on White House lawn outside press briefing room

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know about flesh-eating bacteria in Florida waters

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooter dead in Panama City, Florida standoff, reports say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Marine with amputated legs turned away from Six Flags ride, park…

  • Headline Goes Here

    4-year-old ‘superhero' on a mission to save Alabama's homeless