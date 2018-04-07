  • Six Flags Over Georgia now allows people to carry alcoholic drinks around park

    By: Ben Brasch, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Six Flags Over Georgia now has the option to let patrons more freely walk around with adult beverages. You still must be 21 to ride aboard the booze train.

    Cobb County commissioners voted on March 27 to modify rules that before restricted drinks to the patios of certain spots, like JB’s Sports Bar And Grill.

    Six Flags spokesman Gene Petriello said the Austell amusement park had requested the change.

    However, Petriello said that even though the park has the option, it has not changed its policy. So, unless that changes, folks still have to keep their drinks on patios.

    He said he didn’t know of any plan to let drinkers take libations mobile.

    “We are pleased the Cobb County Commissioners approved our request to modify our existing alcohol license and we will continue to offer this service with the proper controls and regulations,” the park said in its official comment.

