Snoopy, NASA team up for new STEM initiative

Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang are teaming up with NASA to help get the next generation interested in science.
NASA announced the partnership earlier this week, and it isn't’ the first time the two icons have joined forces.
Back in the 1960s, “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz featured Snoopy “exploring” the moon. NASA responded by naming the lunar module Snoopy and the command module Charlie Brown for the Apollo 10 mission.
The space agency also has the “Silver Snoopy” award that is given by astronauts to other employees and contractors for work on human flight safety or mission successes.
Now through a Space Act Agreement, Snoopy will be featured on a STEM-based curriculum for students that focuses on deep space exploration. It will also involve interactive activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon. “Peanuts” will also introduce its space-themed activities during San Diego Comic-Con next week.
Peanuts Worldwide officials said the agreement with NASA will “inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM” education, The Washington Post reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}