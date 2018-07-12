Soap opera actor convicted of child molestation in Georgia, case pending in Florida

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia soap opera actor was convicted of child molestation nearly two years after the allegations first surfaced, according to Cherokee County court records.
A jury convicted Corey Seth Sligh of one count of child molestation and cleared him on another count last month, records showed. Sligh has not been sentenced, yet.
Sligh, a Canton resident, was first arrested in October 2016 after parents of the victim, who was under the age of 10, reported the molestation. According to a police report, the molestation took place between April and September of that year. The parents reported the incident Sept. 24, 2016.
Nearly a month after his arrest in that case, officials in Walton County, Florida, arrested Sligh on similar charges. He has yet to go to trial in that case.
Sligh allegedly touched another girl under 10 while she was vacationing with her family on Rosemary Beach in June and July of 2016, according to media reports. The girl also told authorities Sligh forced her to touch him inappropriately.
Authorities were notified of that incident in September 2016. Sligh was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following that arrest.
Sligh was an extra on the long-running CBS soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” online entertainment site TMZ reported. Sligh also appeared in a short-lived TV series, “All About Lizzie,” according to his IMDb page.
